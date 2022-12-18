SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Wheelchair Basketball Association is having a game in Springfield on Sunday.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is introducing the Wheelchair Basketball Charity Classic, which will be played on the Hall’s esteemed Center Court on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. This exhibition game is between the Rollin’ Celtics and the New England Blazers of the NWBA and will mark the third wheelchair basketball event that has taken place at the Hall.

The NWBA is an organization that is committed to providing individuals with physical disabilities

the opportunity to play and learn wheelchair basketball, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The organization was founded back in 1949 by Dr. Timothy Nugent, who founded the first complete program of higher education for individuals with disabilities in 1948 and was awarded the Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award by the Hall of Fame in 2020. This award is considered the most prestigious award that is presented by the Hall of Fame.

The game will take place on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at Center Court at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Tickets for the game range from $16.50 to $25.50.