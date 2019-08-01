When to contact a tree warden for help with your lawn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The storms we had this week caused quite a bit of tree damage across western Massachusetts.

Getting rid of a rotted or diseased tree before a storm hits could prevent damage to your home.

This week severe thunderstorms knocked trees down across Franklin and Hampden Counties. While it’s some times hard to know what trees are more likely to fall during a storm you can have a tree that you think may not be healthy, evaluated by your city’s or town’s tree warden.

West Springfield Conservative Agent & Tree Warden Mark Noonan told 22News, “People complain about a tree or want you to asses a tree see if it’s a public tree or a private tree to see what it’s health is to see if it can be pruned or cut down.”

Tree Warden’s are also responsible for deciding on whether and when to plant new public trees.

In Massachusetts all cities and towns are required to have a tree warden.