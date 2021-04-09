When to start spring lawn care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday’s warm and sunny weather will be a great day to get some yard work done.

Stephen A. Roberts Landscape in Springfield has been busy preparing for spring all year. Owner Stephen Roberts told 22News business has been very steady because so many people are spending a lot of their time at home and they want their landscaping to reflect that.

While it is a little early in the season, Roberts says because of the nice weather, it’s safe to start yard work, especially your lawn care.

“Giving it a good raking, thatching, getting rid of that old grass, putting down your crab grass, control fertilizer for the lawn,” Roberts recommends. He also added, “It’s been real dry lately so even a little water to help perk up the grass.”

Roberts said you can even start to plant your garden, just keep and eye on the forecast for any cold nights.