When will COVID-19 booster shots become available locally?

(WWLP) – COVID-19 booster shots are now a reality for the immunocompromised. That includes groups like cancer patients or those who have had organ transplants.

Federal health officials approved a third shot for those with weakened immune systems on Friday. Monday, Pfizer submitted early-stage trial data to the FDA, hoping for full authorization for third doses.

Gisele Gilpatrick of Chicopee told 22News, “I definitely think if they’re going to give us a booster, give it. I mean look at all the other diseases that years ago. You get the flu shot, you get the booster to that or shingles. Why would this be any different?”



Walgreens is one of the pharmacies that has already signed on to administer boosters once they’re available.