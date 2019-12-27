When you can dispose of your Christmas tree

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that Christmas is over — you may be ready to ditch your tree.

Tree recycling or disposal differs from town to town, but most haven’t quite started collecting yet.

Some communities, like Northampton, organize drop-off points starting January 4. Others, like Longmeadow, do curbside pickup starting Saturday. West Springfield also offers curbside pickup starting January 6.

It isn’t just cities taking the trees, though. Sage Meadow Farms in Northampton wants your old Christmas tree as a special holiday snack for its goats.

With all those options, some take matters into their own hands.

“Well I usually call the fire department and make sure it’s okay,” Nate Greenwood of Springfield told 22News. “I just burn it in the backyard. I think that’s the easiest and safest way to dispose of it.”

No matter the disposal method, trees should be clear of all lights, ornaments and decorations.