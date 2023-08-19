SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is hosting its first-ever LEGO convention this weekend at the MassMutual Center, but where can you park?

According to the MassMutual Center, there are parking options available with the Springfield Parking Authority along with MGM Springfield.

There is restricted limited ADA parking that is only available on Bruce Landon Way. When you get there, you are required to show your accessible vehicle hang tag or have the accessible plate on your vehicle in order to gain access to those spaces.

The Springfield Brick Convention will be held on August 19th and 20th at the MassMutual Center. Tickets are $14.99 and are available on their website for either date.

The LEGO fan convention will be twice the size as originally planned at the MassMutual Center. The Springfield Brick Convention will be one of the largest LEGO events in the world.

People will be able to get creative in the Construction Zone, with thousands of bricks available, along with live builds to watch and engage with. Galleries will also be set up with life-sized LEGO models on display.