Where Holyoke students can pick up school breakfast and lunch during the closure

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students in Holyoke are still able to access their school breakfasts and lunches during the three-week closure ordered by the governor due to coronavirus.

Breakfast and lunch will be available for pick up at the following locations from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Maurice A. Donahue Elementary School

Holyoke High School – North Campus

Marcella R Kelly Elementary

H.B. Lawrence Elementary

Lt. Clayre P. Sullivan School

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker ordered all schools to close from March 17 to April 6.