Where Holyoke students can pick up school breakfast and lunch during the closure

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students in Holyoke are still able to access their school breakfasts and lunches during the three-week closure ordered by the governor due to coronavirus.
Breakfast and lunch will be available for pick up at the following locations from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday:
- Maurice A. Donahue Elementary School
- Holyoke High School – North Campus
- Marcella R Kelly Elementary
- H.B. Lawrence Elementary
- Lt. Clayre P. Sullivan School
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker ordered all schools to close from March 17 to April 6.