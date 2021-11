Singers gather on a stage beneath the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree after the 77-foot high tree was illuminated in the 87th annual tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

(WWLP) – Just in time for the holidays! This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been officially selected.

For the first time ever the tree will come from Elkton, Maryland. The tree is a Norway Spruce which stands 79 feet tall, weighs 12 tons and is about 85 years old.

Once the famous tree makes its journey down to New York City next week, it will be dressed up with 50k LED lights and its iconic crystal star.