Where Springfield students can pick up school breakfast and lunch during the closure

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield students will still have access to their school breakfasts and lunches during the temporary closure due to the coronavirus.

Meals will be available to students at the following locations for breakfast and lunch between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.: Bowles, Commerce, Dorman, Glickman, Indian Orchard, Kensington, Liberty, Lincoln, Rebecca Johnson, Talmage, Warner and Washington.

Any Springfield student 18 years old and younger can pick up meals from any location. Identification is not required.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker ordered all schools to close from March 17 to April 6.