Where to donate: American Red Cross has emergency need for blood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross mobile blood drive is scheduled to take place in Hampden and Hampshire Counties.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donations to help end a summer blood shortage.

Donors will be given a five dollar Amazon gift card via email until August 29.

Visit your local American Red Cross mobile today:

Springfield

8/13/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

8/14/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

8/15/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

8/16/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

8/17/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

8/18/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

8/19/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

8/20/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

8/21/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

8/22/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

8/23/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., BKaye Realty, 1260 Sumner Ave.

8/23/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

8/23/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tower Square, 1500 Main Street

8/24/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

8/25/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

8/26/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

8/27/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

8/28/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

8/29/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

8/30/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., TD Bank, 1441 Main Street

8/30/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

8/31/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive

West Springfield

8/17/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1552 Westfield Street

Westfield

8/21/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Western Massachusetts Hospital, 91 East Mountain Road

Hampshire County

Amherst

8/14/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jewish Community of Amherst, 742 Main Street

8/16/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., University of Massachusetts, 1 Campus Center Way

8/19/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., University of Massachusetts, 1 Campus Center Way

8/28/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Red Barn, 893 West Street

Hadley

8/24/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hadley Elementary, 21 River Drive

8/26/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Hampshire Mall, 367 Russell Street

Leeds

8/27/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Northampton VA Hospital, 421 North Main St

Northampton

8/13/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cooley Dickinson Hospital, 30 Locust Street

8/22/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rockridge Retirement Community, 25 & 37 Coles Meadow Road

8/27/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Cooley Dickinson Hospital, 30 Locust Street

Ware

8/21/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Melha Shriners / Ware Campus, 128 W. Main Street

Williamsburg