Where to find an EV charging station in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the high price of gas right now, you might be thinking about getting an electric car.

An electric vehicle (EV) can save you money and it’s also good for the environment. Electric vehicles are becoming more common and more affordable. The average EV can travel 150 to 200 miles on a single charge. While more charging stations are popping up all over, they are not always that easy to find.

Michael Nixon of Springfield told 22News, “There’s not enough of them, like the Massachusetts Turnpike for instance. You would think they would have a lot of them on the Pike but they don’t and some of them are broken.”

You can find charging stations at a number of businesses these days including stores and restaurants. On average, it takes around one to two hours to charge an electric vehicle.

ChargeHub offers a list of where you can find a charging station in Massachusetts.