Where to get masks once cities, towns issue mandatory wear orders

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a very common sight these days to see people wearing masks in public to protect themselves against the coronavirus. But where are people getting their masks?

“My son’s grandmother made it online. I think it’s a good idea,” Springfield resident, Jessica Rex told 22News.

“A lady posted on a free site that she was making them and giving them away. she did such a good job she put the wire in it and the extra pocket if I had a filter,” Holyoke resident, Cindi Schroeder told 22News.

Holyoke’s Health Department issued a mandatory order for people to wear face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained in essential businesses.

“I believe it’s a great idea because I’ve been doing it even before he made that decision. Because it’s a safety issue,” Holyoke resident, Jose Negron told 22News.

The order issued by the Holyoke board of health says starting on Sunday people will have to wear asks in essential businesses such as post office to keep the essential workers and the public safe. Holyoke is encouraging people to reach out to friends and family for masks but they will also be posting resources on their website and Facebook on where residents can get masks locally.

Some people were lucky enough to have them from jobs before the pandemic started. “I had a small small stash of masks saved up from work because I do side works,” Negron told us when we asked about the mask he was wearing.

The board of health is asking people to not re-use single use masks.

They’re also saying to make sure the face covering covers your mouth and nose.