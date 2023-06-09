SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 1,200 participants and thousands of volunteers and spectators will be parking somewhere in Springfield come Sunday morning, so the City recommends a few locations.

The biggest parking locations that the city advises spectators to go to are the MGM Springfield Garage, the I-91 South and North Parking garages, Monarch Place, and Tower Square.

22News spoke with the executive director of where the race begins with how you can see the athletes jump in the water at the beginning of the Ironman.

“Adjacent to the starting line of the Ironman there is a dirt lot behind the pride station and the address is 77 West St. and it is a dirt lot so full disclosure but there is capacity there for some capactity for spectators to come and enjoy the start line,” said Benjamin Quick, Executive Director of the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club.

There are nine parking locations with a total parking capacity for approximately 9,176 vehicles that can be utilized in downtown Springfield and this is on top of the on-street parking that is also available.

It’s going to be a busy weekend in downtown, with not only the Ironman but the Bruno Mars concert and restaurant week. It is recommended to head out early to find a spot!