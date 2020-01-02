Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts families have started disposing of their Christmas trees, a month-long activity in many Pioneer Valley communities.

Scott Thomson of Westfield got help from acting mayor Ralph Figy Thursday while depositing Thomson’s Christmas tree at city hall, one of five disposal sites established by the city of Westfield.

The multi-site disposal approach apparently works well for Westfield residents.

“Absolutely,” Thomson told 22News. “It sure beats leaving them on the curb and not knowing when they’d be picked up. But this is very convenient.”

Westfield residents have until January 15 to dispose of their Christmas trees at either city hall, the DPW garage, or any of the other designated disposal sites.