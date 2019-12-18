Which ice melt is best for your home?

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Our latest winter storm made for an icy mess.

There are a number of products available and some are more effective than others.

There has been quite a demand for ice melt at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam. Rock salt or sodium chloride is the least expensive but can cause damage to concrete sidewalks and can leave a white residue.

Agawam Rocky’s Ace Hardware Manager, Joe Ovelheiro told 22News, “The best one to get honestly is the calcium chloride, you pay a little bit more but you use less and it will melt at a higher temperature, -25 degrees.”

The calcium chloride won’t stain your driveway or sidewalks. You can also get a special pet-safe ice melt that won’t harm your dog or cat’s paws.

And you may want to get an ice melt that works at lower temperatures because some arctic air is moving in.