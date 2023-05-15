FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The 3rd annual Whip City Animal Sanctuary Golf Tournament Fundraiser took place on Saturday afternoon at Saint Anne Country Club where golfers took part in contests and raffle prizes.

The tournament raised funds for the non-profit which provides a caring, safe, and long-term home for abandoned, rescued, and surrendered farm animals. They pay for all veterinary care, food, and shelter for these animals.

Event Coordinator Sonia Henderson said the funds raised will help over 70 animal residents.