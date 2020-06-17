1  of  5
Breaking News
`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes Springfield police investigating after gunshot victim rushed to hospital with serious injuries Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,734 deaths, 106,151 total cases WATCH LIVE: DA announces murder charge against officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks Bill filed to implement police officer certification system for Massachusetts

White Hut food truck opens in West Springfield Thursday

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The White Hut will open their new food truck to the public Thursday, starting phase 1 of reopening the iconic burger restaurant.

You may have seen the new White Hut food truck if you’ve driven by the restaurant on Memorial Drive. It’ll begin serving burgers and the famous fried onions at 11 a.m. Thursday. Andy Yee of the Bean Restaurant Group also showed us the renovations underway inside the White Hut Restaurant.

“We are excited to give her a really good thorough build-out, and clean up, and new equipment and modernize it. The same staff is coming back, led by Art White, and the bantering, the interaction of customers. Nothing changes, it’s just going to be a new and improved White Hut.

Andy Yee, Managing Partner, Bean Restaurant Group

Yee said they’ll be putting in barriers Thursday to keep customers waiting in line separated from each other and they’ll have some outdoor seating, but their emphasis will be on takeout.

Breakfast will be served once they open up the restaurant. Yee expects they’ll be ready to do that in the middle of July.

The food truck will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today