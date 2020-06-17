White Hut food truck opens in West Springfield Thursday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The White Hut will open their new food truck to the public Thursday, starting phase 1 of reopening the iconic burger restaurant.

You may have seen the new White Hut food truck if you’ve driven by the restaurant on Memorial Drive. It’ll begin serving burgers and the famous fried onions at 11 a.m. Thursday. Andy Yee of the Bean Restaurant Group also showed us the renovations underway inside the White Hut Restaurant.

“We are excited to give her a really good thorough build-out, and clean up, and new equipment and modernize it. The same staff is coming back, led by Art White, and the bantering, the interaction of customers. Nothing changes, it’s just going to be a new and improved White Hut. Andy Yee, Managing Partner, Bean Restaurant Group

Yee said they’ll be putting in barriers Thursday to keep customers waiting in line separated from each other and they’ll have some outdoor seating, but their emphasis will be on takeout.

Breakfast will be served once they open up the restaurant. Yee expects they’ll be ready to do that in the middle of July.

The food truck will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.