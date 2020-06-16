White Hut food truck to officially open in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – White Hut is set to open a food truck in West Springfield Thursday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the food truck will be opening at 11 a.m. Thursday. Regular hours will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The White Hut food truck was scheduled to open on May 18, however due to COVID-19 restrictions, the date was pushed back.

The burger restaurant closed back in February due to “powers beyond their control” according to the former general manager. The business owner was facing financial issues and was trying to sell the business.

Peter Picknelly and Andy Yee with the Bean Restaurant group who recently purchased the White Hut in West Springfield plan to officially open by July 1. They hope to bring back past employees who have built relationships with customers into the new building.