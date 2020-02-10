White Hut’s former general manager speaks about restaurant’s sudden closure

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many are still in shock over the iconic burger restaurant, White Hut’s, abrupt closure.

The owners posted a sign on the door Friday night, saying they permanently closed due to “powers beyond their control.” White Hut was known for its burgers, hot dogs, and milkshakes, and they had a lot of loyal customers.

The former general manager told 22News that the business owner was experiencing financial issues and he’s been trying to sell the business.

“I know the owner moved to Florida and he started a new career down there and he had been actively trying to sell the place,” said Art White, former general manager for White Hut. “He told me two weeks ago its not feasible for me to stay open and I have to close.”

White told 22News the customers were like family and he’s going to miss them.

“There were a lot of friends made here. We had a wedding here one year, someone got married in the place,” said White. “Two months ago I waited on four generations of family at the same time.”

Those customers are now taking their business to Memo’s and other restaurants near White Hut.

“I had been going to the White Hut for many many years and I knew the owners,” said Dave Banas of West Springfield. “That’s what I’m doing here, I would have lunch at the White Hut, but unfortunately I wasn’t able to do that.”

Dominic Pompi, Owner of Memo’s Restaurant told 22News, “There are a lot of sharing customers between us and them, now they don’t have a home so I guess that means we’re stuck with them that’s not a bad thing.”

The future of the White Hut building is unclear. White hasn’t been able to get in touch with the business owner since Friday. 22News also hasn’t heard back from him.