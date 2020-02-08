White Hut in West Springfield “permanently closed”

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular food spot in West Springfield has permanently closed its doors Friday night.

The White Hut location on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield posted a sign saying “We are permanently closed.”

Many 22News viewers sent emails into our newsroom about the popular eat out spot, known for their hot dogs, burgers, shakes, ice cream and breakfast since 1939.

We have truly appreciated your patronage over the past 80+ years and wish that we could continue on, however, because of powers beyond our control, we have to close. White Hut, West Springfield

22News has reached out to White Hut but have not heard back from them. We’ll let you know once we hear back.