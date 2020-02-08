White Hut permanently closed due to “powers beyond their control”

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The popular burger restaurant White Hut in West Springfield abruptly closed its doors Friday night.

The restaurant posted this sign last night after closing at 6 pm saying they are permanently closed. White Hut a classic burger restaurant located on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, opened in 1939. They closed their other location that was in Amherst back in 2016 in order to focus on the success of the West Springfield location.

Photo Courtesy: 22News Viewer Brian

On the sign that they posted on their door, they say that due to “powers beyond their control.” after more than 80 years they had to close. We’ve made calls to West Springfield Mayor Reichelt who told us that he called to attempting to find out why the sudden closure and was unable to get any information.

22News will update you on the latest once more information becomes available.