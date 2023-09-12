HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A favorite local burger joint is opening a new location in Holyoke on Tuesday.

White Hut will be opening at 825 Hampden Street with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Mayor Joshua Garcia of Holyoke and the CEO of Peter Pan Bus Lines, Peter Picknelly, will be in attendance, according to a news release from the Bean Restaurant Group.

At the ribbon-cutting, complimentary burgers and hot dogs will be served from 11;15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Its location in West Springfield has been open since 1939 and was named one of America’s top burgers this year.