White Lion brewery joins nationwide ‘Black is Beautiful’ campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – White Lion brewery announced their participation Wednesday in the nationwide “Black is Beautiful” initiative.

It’s a collaborative effort between breweries and their customers to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face and hopefully put an end to it.

All breweries participating will brew one specific batch of beer which will be bottled with the same logo reading “Black is Beautiful.” All of the proceeds from the batch will go towards a number of foundations and campaigns that fight for racial equality.

Over 1,000 breweries in 19 countries have joined the initiative and each one put their own spin on the batch. White Lion is just one of five black-owned breweries in the state so the owner says this initiative is very personal.

“It creates a bridge,” Raymond Berry told 22News. “A level of connectivity, it opens up the conversation around diversity and inclusion especially around inviting all ethnicities, genders, and individual in craft brewery space.”

White Lion is teaming up with Trillium Brewing Company in Boston to make their own spin on the beer which will be available August 7.