White Lion Brewery receives $25K small business grant

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One black-owned business in Springfield is being recognized and supported by major-national organizations.

White Lion Brewery received a $25,000 grant from the partnership of Vista-print, the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, and the NAACP. The Power Forward Small Business Grant was awarded to 11 other businesses in the Boston area and in Connecticut. The grant aims to support Black-owned small businesses as they continue to grow in their own communities.

“This is a community-driven grant,” said Ray Berry, President & Founder of White Lion Brewing. He told 22News, “We are going to expand our marketing efforts to work with organizations, like the Springfield Business Improvement District, the Valley Visitors Bureau to enhance and highlight the city of Springfield in general and western Massachusetts.”

Click here to apply.

Grants are available to new or existing Black-owned businesses with 1 to 25 employees.