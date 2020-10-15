White Lion Brewing begins production in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time in 70 years, beer is being produced in downtown Springfield.

The White Lion Brewing Company says they’ve begun brewing production in their Tower Square location. Prior to brewing in their own space, White Lion contracted with other facilities to brew its recipes.

Also in the works a downtown taproom and kitchen. 22News spoke with Ashley Clark, the managing partner at White Lion Brewing, about the company’s start of production.

“Our taproom is coming along and our space is finally able to be utilized to create those delicious brews that we love to offer to our patrons,” Clark said. “It’s a big day for White Lion and it’s a bigger day for the city of Springfield.

The White Lion Brewery plans on doing curbside to-go events before the taproom and kitchen open to the public.