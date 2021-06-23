White Lion opens new brewery in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – White Lion officially opened its new brewery and taproom in Springfield Wednesday evening.

In 2014, the company coined itself as the first craft beer brand to go to market in the city. Now, it’s located in downtown Springfield’s Tower Square.

The brewery experienced 14 months of construction delays during the pandemic. Ray Berry, president and founder of White Lion Brewing, told 22News now that they’re up and running, one of the biggest challenges so far has been staffing.

“We’re going through an aggressive interview process,” said Berry. “We have some great candidates, so we’re very confident as time goes on, to have a full-robust staff to accommodate the taproom and kitchen.”

There was also a ribbon cutting ceremony with various speakers, including Mayor Domenic Sarno.