SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – White Lion Brewing is holding an event on Wednesday, May 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1500 Main Street in Springfield.

According to the news release, White Lion Brewing is unveiling an exclusive beer that has been a year and a half in the making. In addition to releasing this unique stout that has been aged for 18 months in Willett bourbon barrels, White Lion is donating proceeds to The Healing Racism Institute.

The original stout that White Lion collaborated with Trillium Brewing from Boston on was through the “Black is Beautiful” initiative started in 2020. This collaboration in the brewing community was to bring awareness to the injustices that People of Color face daily, saying that beer is an inclusive place for everyone, of any color.

“We are ecstatic to parlay what we believe will be a very sought after and exclusive beer into funds for a worthy cause that fulfills the original mission of the Black is Beautiful initiative. Healing Racism has had and continues to have an enormous impact on combating racism right here in Greater Springfield and are proud to support their efforts.” Stated Ray Berry, owner of White Lion Brewing.

“We can’t thank Ray and White Lion enough for thinking about our organization and the work that we do every day. These funds will be used to advancing our mission of assisting individuals and organizations with becoming anti-racist.” Said Vanessa Otero, Executive Director of The Healing Racism Institute.

Get Set Marketing from Springfield joined as a co-sponsor of the release.