WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After white supremacist flyers were found in Easthampton, Monday night, police in Westfield have confirmed flyers were also found in their city.

According to Westfield Police, the flyers were in a small plastic bag weighted with small stones, and likely thrown from a vehicle into the neighborhoods within the Western Avenue area.

22News spoke with Westfield mayor Michael McCabe who told us it’s likely the flyers were placed in that area, which is near Westfield State University, in response to the college being proposed as an emergency shelter for migrants.

McCabe stating, “Our police department is aware of it, everybody has a right to their first amendment, but we also just don’t throw stuff on people’s lawns.”

Mayor McCabe adds that if those people are caught they could be faced with fines up to $300.

Westfield Police say that anyone with a description or video of the vehicle involved is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (413)-572-6400.