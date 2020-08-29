Who are the two Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts?

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – While the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate seat in Massachusetts is receiving a lot of attention, there’s also a contested Republican race.

We spoke with Kevin O’Connor, one of the two candidates running for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat in Massachusetts. O’Connor is from Dover, Massachusetts in the eastern part of the state.

He says if he wins the Senate seat, he plans on being in Massachusetts on the weekends and Washington during the week. He told 22News he wants to take jobs from China and bring them to Massachusetts.

He also wants schools to start in-person learning this fall but thinks communities should have the final say,

“I’m tired of the career politicians ignoring Main Street and taking care of our lives. I want to fight for community safety, supporting our cops and growing jobs, our economy for a strong America,” said O’Connor.

O’Connor’s opponent, Shiva Ayyadurai, is having a campaign event Saturday evening at 7 p.m. in Chicopee. Whoever wins the Republican primary will face either Ed Markey or Joe Kennedy in the November election.