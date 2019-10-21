Whooping cough confirmed at Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP)- The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District is alerting parents to a highly contagious infection.

Multiple cases of Pertussis have been confirmed at schools in the district.

Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is an infection that negatively impacts your airways and is easily spread by coughing or sneezing.

The infection causes a severe cough that can last up to 10 weeks or even longer. According to Southwick regional schools superintendent Jennifer Willard, parents should take their children to the doctor as soon as they notice them with a consistent cough.

22News spoke with one Southwick parent who said all parents in the district should be alert for any symptoms.

“They should be educating themselves and ask the appropriate questions to their doctors because it’s scary. Stock up on Clorox bleach wipes, baby wipes, and hand washing. Hand sanitizer is also a good thing to have, even though they say it doesn’t work as well you need to protect yourself somehow,” Kerri Wescott said.

Early symptoms include a runny nose and a low-grade fever. Later stage symptoms include vomiting and exhaustion.

Babies, pregnant women, and children with weakened immune systems are most likely to get the infection. The best way to prevent whooping cough among all ages is to get the DTaP vaccination.