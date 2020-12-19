Who’s responsible for snow removal at bus stops?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are almost 2,000 bus stops within the PVTA system, mostly located on public streets and sidewalks serving thousands of people each day.

But with snow on the ground, it can be hard for people to get to their stops.

22News shot video of multiple bus stops in Springfield Friday, some clean and some not so much. A snow-covered stop could be an inconvenience and serious danger for many.

“Vehicles can come by and slip and hit you,” said Alexander Bokalitz, a frequent bus rider. “If you’re standing in the wrong spot. If you have a snowbank in the way and can’t move, it will come by and hit you.”

Depending on the location, the responsibility for clearing snow/ice falls to one of several entities:

PVTA

Property Owner or Tenant

University or College

Municipality

The PVTA is only responsible for snow removal at The Westfield Transit Pavilion, the Holyoke Transportation Center, and all bus shelters on city property in Springfield. All other bus stops are addressed by the municipality in which they are located.

Most municipalities have delegated this responsibility to the nearest property owner or tenant.

PVTA also said if you are at a bus stop still covered by snow the driver will try to drive to the nearest clearance when possible in order to pick you up.