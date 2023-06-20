SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been over 100 years since the Titanic sank but the fascination with the ship has been passed on through generations.

The missing underwater tourist vessel is just one example of the seemingly endless attractions, books and movies centered on the Titanic. 22News visited the Titanic Historical Society Museum in Springfield where a volunteer museum caretaker shared her thoughts on the ship’s longtime legacy.

“The fascination will never go away because of the fact that she was a brand new ship on its maiden voyage, it carried not only the middle class and the poor. So the richest of the rich died with the poorest of the poor,” said Barbara Kamuda from the Titanic Historical Society Museum.

Kamuda adds that additional factors, such as the build of the so-called ‘unsinkable’ ship itself, the stories of the passengers, survivors and the general time-period are indefinitely intriguing.

The Titanic Historical Society Museum is located in Springfield and is open Monday through Saturday.