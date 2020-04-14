Why COVID-19 spreads quickly at nursing homes

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Nursing homes take care of some of the most vulnerable populations, which puts them at a higher risk for an outbreak.

We’ve seen a number of local nursing homes reporting COVID-19 cases and deaths, including JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow. Nursing homes typically have older adults who live in close contact with one another.

Many of the residents have serious medical conditions, making them more susceptible to contracting the virus and having serious complications.

“Not only the age of the population they are contained,”Phil Hegarty said. “They are not coming and going. I’m not afraid of catching it just walking by the area, but it’s just sad.”

On Friday, JGS reported 21 deaths related to COVID-19 among residents at their Jewish nursing home and more than 90 residents tested positive. Staff are being told to wear masks and gowns and all residents are quarantined in their rooms.

22News contacted JGS on Tuesday for an update, but haven’t heard back yet. We’ll let you know when more details develop.