Why did GameStop stock surge?

A GameStop store in St. Louis. Two hedge funds are bowing out of their short positions on the money-losing video game retailer. Citron Research’s Andrew Left said in a video posted on YouTube that his company is going to become more judicious in shorting stocks. Melvin Capital is also exiting GameStop, with manager Gabe Plotkin telling CNBC that the hedge fund was taking a significant loss. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

(WWLP) – The GameStop stock has been the talk of Wall Street lately but it closed with losses on Wall Street Thursday.

This GameStop stock has investors in a frenzy, and it actually caused trading platforms to bar people from purchasing shares. The GameStop surge began after the company announced two weeks ago it had added there new directors to its board.

A similar story has been playing out with the movie theater chain AMC, that was devastated by the pandemic. Both AMC and GameStop spiked so rapidly Wednesday they triggered automatic halts to protect against volatility.

Mark Teed of Raymond James & Associates told 22News compared buying these stocks as casino gambling and not real investing.

“It’s those losses and gains that scare people, it makes them excited. It gives them that FOMO, fear they are missing out that they should be in it. But it’s too dangerous of a game for the little guy.” Mark Teed, Senior Vice President at Raymond James & Associates

Teed said if you have less $100,000 for investing, stick with the safer route. Accumulating money in a mutual fund or a good index account, and over time you’ll get to where you want to be.