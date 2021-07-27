Why does an air quality alert get issued?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second day in a row, an air quality alert was issued Tuesday morning.

Conditions have improved in western Massachusetts, and that alert is now over. However, it’s still an important topic of conversation especially since Hampden and Hampshire Counties don’t have great air quality.

There are five groups that the air can be classified into: Good, moderate, unhealthy for sensitive groups, unhealthy for everyone, very unhealthy and hazardous. When the air gets to the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” level is when an air quality alert is issued. This means that certain groups should be limiting their time outside, or avoid going outside at all.

Dr. Mohammad E Abu Hishmeh of Baystate Health told 22News who falls under this category, “People who have underlying lung diseases like asthma, COPD, bronchitis, people with lung fibrosis.”

The reason we are having these alerts is because the smoke from the wildfires out west have been making the air unhealthy. This alert will likely happen again in the future if the fires out west continue to burn.