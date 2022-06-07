CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A toy police cruiser was placed in the median of Chicopee Street just outside the 22News building Memorial Day weekend.

The black and white toy cruiser with an American flag is still there nearly a week later. 22News contacted Chicopee Police to find out if they had any information on why it would be there. Chicopee Police Lt. Holly Cote told 22News, after some research, they believe the vehicle was placed there to recognize law enforcement during the Memorial Day weekend.

Lt. Cote also mentioned that Thursday, June 2nd was the birthday of Chicopee Police Officer Angela Santiago, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Connecticut on June 16, 2020. “Angela was an amazing person and a dedicated police officer who loved Chicopee,” says Lt. Cote.

The police department is not sure exactly why it is there but appreciate the support shown to their officers.

