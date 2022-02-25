SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- While you may not enjoy brushing snow off your car, some woke up to find their car wasn’t there at all. That’s because they didn’t follow their city or town’s local parking ban.

22News spoke to the people at CJ’S Towing about why it’s so important to move your car and how not moving your car also comes with a fine.

If they have to tow your car you have to pay and that can cost you two hundred dollars. Nick DelNegro, the general manager at CJ’s Towing tells us why they do that:

“It’s really for the people because the cars are blocking the road, the plows can’t plow the snow. So for one, they plow the cars when they go by so it makes it more difficult for the public to get their car out.”

The towing truck engines turned on at midnight driving through Springfield to tow any cars that might be in the way of the plows. Nick DelNegro told 22News they had about 15 to 18 trucks driving through the city Friday

And this is a situation that is 100 percent avoidable. His advice to car owners if you know snow is coming check to see if there’s a parking ban. You can find out about parking bans anytime on our website.