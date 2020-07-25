Why rats are going into homes during coronavirus pandemic

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Long-term business closures brought on by COVID-19 is not just a “people problem.”

With millions of Americans sheltering indoors at the height of the pandemic, many businesses including restaurants and grocery stores closed or limited operations are cutting off the main food source for rodents.

This has raised concerns among residents about rats entering people’s homes. 22News spoke with the assistant manager of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam about how this has affected sales in rodent control solutions.

“We have seen a little bit of an increase with mouse traps and such,” said Matthew Robidoux. “We have a whole bunch of different ones to choose from. You have poisons, you have glue traps, you have catch and release.”

In order to keep rodents out of your homes, experts recommend sealing up cracks, holes, or any entry points, setting up traps, and keeping your trash cans tidy and lids closed.