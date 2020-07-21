Why so many bears lately?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lately, bear sightings across western Massachusetts have become pretty common, we’ve been getting dozens of viewer pictures and videos.

June and July are peak seasons for bears, this is their mating season and also when baby cubs start to live on their own. Massachusetts is the third most densely populated state in the country for black bears, so it’s no surprise they’ve been spotted all over our area.

Dave Wattles a Blackbear Biologist for Massachusetts Wildlife told 22News the extra sightings doesn’t mean there are more bears this year. Instead, due to the pandemic, more people are home to see them.

“So they are in their yards during the day or working in the home office during the day and they look out the window and they’ll see a bear come through the backyard,” said Wattles. “People are doing a lot more outdoor recreation so there are a lot more encounters as people are bike paths and other things out and about.”

To keep bears out of your yard it’s important to secure trash cans or keep them in your garage. It’s also recommended not to leave pet or bird food out either.