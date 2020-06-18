Why so many bears lately?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lately, bear sightings across western Massachusetts have become pretty common. 22News is working for you with what you should do if you come across a bear.

The best advice is to just stay away from them.

Massachusetts is the third most densely populated state in the country for black bears and the numbers have been increasing since the 1970s. Bears have been spotted all across western Massachusetts lately and viewers have been sending us pictures and videos.

Bears have been spotted in backyards and neighborhoods in Chicopee, Ludlow, West Springfield, and Ware. Earlier this week there was also a bear near Veterans’ Memorial Park in downtown Holyoke.

Right now, bears are out looking for food so its important to remove food sources like bird feeders. You should also secure trash cans and keep them in your garage and don’t leave pet food outside.

If you do see a bear you should just leave it alone. If it gets too close, making noise should scare it off.

