AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Over in Agawam, the annual Wicked in Pink Motorcycle run is being held Sunday morning.

The event was created in 2013 by Cancer survivor Bob Kaine Alves and is held on the Sunday before Columbus day each year to show support for all types of cancer causes, but being that this is in October he chose pink as the color of the event.

The day will start off with registration at 10:00 a.m. and the kickstand up at 12:00 p.m. where motorcyclists will be wearing pink and raising money for the Patient Services Fund at the Sister Caritas Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center. Beginning at Greenekraft Motorsports in Southwick, the ride is open to anyone, and riding or not, you can still donate to the cause.

100% of the proceeds from Sunday’s tenth annual run will be donated to cancer patients in financial need. Following the run, event participants, families, and friends may take part in the “after-party” at the Polish American Club of Agawam.