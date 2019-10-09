Widespread power outage reported in Chicopee’s Willimansett area

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in the Willimansett area of Chicopee are without power Wednesday evening.

Chicopee Police spokesman Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the department was notified of a widespread outage in the Willimansett area just after 6:40 p.m.

Areas in Willimansett affected by this outage include Chicopee Street, Elmer Drive and Granby Road in Chicopee. Wilk said all appropriate agencies have been made aware of the outage.

At this time, there is no cause for the widespread outage.

22News will bring you updates when we learn more.