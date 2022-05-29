WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Memorial Day service in the town of Wilbraham at Crane Park which honors the heroes of many wars.

Crane Park is the appropriate site with its rich history dating back to the Civil war. As well as its monuments honoring soldiers of many wars down through the years who who fought and died for their country.

Korean War Veteran and Veteran of the Year, 89-year-old David Miles, has memorial day in his blood.

“Yes I have, and I will continue paying respect to the fallen soldiers, who have fallen for our security, our purpose, our freedom here in this beautiful country,” David told 22News.

Mike Kober’s Memorial Day tribute is to his father. Kober’s father had received the Bronze Star for bravery during World War II. Mike wears his dad’s medal with pride on this day.

“He was a surgeon, he went out with Patton, it was the St. Loo breakthrough in France. The rules for the military are never leave a man behind, he could not leave that man,” said Kober.

Monday, May 30 is Memorial Day and 22News will visit many western Massachusetts communities paying the deepest of respect to the men and women who gave their lives for their country.