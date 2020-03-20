Wilbraham church holds drive-by food drive to help community

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Amid all the tension and fear spreading along with COVID-19, communities in western Massachusetts are banding together to help each other through these uncertain times.

Wilbraham United Church held a unique drive-by food drive to benefit the Community Survival Center in Springfield.

Wilbraham residents were able to maintain their social distance and help their Springfield neighbors by passing food through their car windows to protected volunteers.

An organizer of the drive said it was originally to benefit the people of Wilbraham, but residents had different ideas.

“When we posted on social media that we were here to help people, particularly in the town of Wilbraham, people of Wilbraham said ‘what can we do to help, we want to be able to help people,'” said Reverend Paul Nesbit.

The drive lasted for about 90 minutes Friday afternoon and the food was delivered to the center in Indian Orchard immediately after.