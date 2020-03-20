1  of  4
Breaking News
Massachusetts DPH confirms 413 cases of coronavirus Friday Baker not issuing shelter-in-place order First coronavirus-related death reported in Massachusetts Baystate Health reports 17 positive cases of COVID-19; 377 tested so far
Watch Live
Daily Update 3PM: Italy’s death toll surpasses China, New York and California on lockdown
Closings and Delays
There are currently 189 active closings. Click for more details.

Wilbraham church holds drive-by food drive to help community

Top Stories

by: Duncan Maclean

Posted: / Updated:

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Amid all the tension and fear spreading along with COVID-19, communities in western Massachusetts are banding together to help each other through these uncertain times.

Wilbraham United Church held a unique drive-by food drive to benefit the Community Survival Center in Springfield.

Wilbraham residents were able to maintain their social distance and help their Springfield neighbors by passing food through their car windows to protected volunteers.

An organizer of the drive said it was originally to benefit the people of Wilbraham, but residents had different ideas.

“When we posted on social media that we were here to help people, particularly in the town of Wilbraham, people of Wilbraham said ‘what can we do to help, we want to be able to help people,'” said Reverend Paul Nesbit.

The drive lasted for about 90 minutes Friday afternoon and the food was delivered to the center in Indian Orchard immediately after.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories