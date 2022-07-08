WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A couple from Wilbraham was honored Friday for saving another person’s life.

Chelsea Corr-Limoges and her husband, Zachary Limoges were heading out for a walk with their son Nolan. That’s when they looked across the street and saw someone collapse outside a home for those with developmental disabilities. The aforementioned home is part of a program with the Massachusetts Health Association.

Zach ran across the street to help.

Zachary Limoges from Wilbraham recollected the instinct that drove him to help. “I was just blank, reacting, you do what you need to do,” he said

The individual in distress was one of MHA’s home specialists. Not only did the couple call 911 and wait until the individual was in the care of the EMTs, but Chelsea also stepped in to care for the residents of that home until another staff member arrived.

Chelsea Corr-Limoges from Wilbraham, told 22News, “I ended up staying here., getting a concert, seeing some artwork, it was actually really nice in the end, I guess.”

The couple was given the ‘You Matter’ award, which was first given out by the Mental Health Association in 2018.

Kimberley Lee the Vice President of Resource Development & Branding at MHA described what the award was created for. “To not only recognize our own internal staff but to recognize those in the community that has done extraordinary deeds,” she said.

Lee says how reassuring it is for MHA to know the home is in a safe neighborhood. It just speaks volumes about the type of people they are.

“We were just happy to be in the right place at the right time,” Zachary expressed.

Chelsea had some wise words looking back on the situation.

“A good reminder; we need to look out for each other in the end,” Chelsea said.

Neighbors being neighborly, and always ready to lend a helping hand.