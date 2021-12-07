Wilbraham DPW looking for snow plow drivers

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – As we prepare for our first snowfall of the season, another community is looking for snow plow drivers.

The Wilbraham DPW is looking for contractors for the upcoming winter season. Applications are available on the town’s website. You can also drop off the complete forms at town hall.

This is the second western Massachusetts to put out the call for snow plow drivers this year. Springfield was also suffering from a shortage but has since reached their goal of 100 drivers.