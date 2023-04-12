WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wilbraham Fire Department was called to several fires on Tuesday.

According to the Wilbraham Fire Department, their drone was requested to help the Monson Fire Department with locating a hard-to-find brush fire around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday. At 1:45 p.m., they were then called to assist the Springfield Fire and Emergency Services with a brush fire on Kent Road.

Then at 3:30 p.m., the Wilbraham Regional Emergency Communications Center received several 911 calls about a building fire on Old Boston Road. When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from a two-story building.

Firefighters made an interior attack on the building and brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes. One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation. The fire is being investigated but is not considered suspicious.