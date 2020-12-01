Wilbraham Fire Department reminding residents to check smoke alarms

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wilbraham Fire Department put out a fire on Main Street early Monday morning.

According to the Wilbraham Fire Department, around 2 a.m. firefighters were called to the home where they saw smoke and fire from the side of the home and quickly put out the fire.

The residents who were asleep were alerted to the fire by the smoke detectors which allowed them to exit the home safely. There were no injuries.

The Wilbraham Fire Department is reminding residents to check their smoke detectors and make sure they are working properly.