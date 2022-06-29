WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham firefighters were called to Meeting House Lane Tuesday evening after a report of a grill on fire on a porch.

According to a social media post by Wilbraham Fire Department, Wilbraham Fire Department received the report at around 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. When firefighters arrived, the fire had extended from the rear of the house into the attic space over the garage. The fire was put out in around 20 minutes.

MAP: Meeting House Lane in Wilbraham

No injuries were reported and mutual aid was requested from Ludlow FD, Hampden FD, and East Longmeadow FD. Palmer Fire Department provided station coverage.