WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s fire safety week and communities around the Commonwealth are putting on events to educate the public.

In Wilbraham, the fire department and the town’s library teamed up to offer the StoryWalk, a unique way for kids to learn about fire safety. Visitors walked along the trail near the library, reading pages from No Dragons for Tea, it’s a fire safety-themed fantasy book for kids.

“It’s good to have a book that’s entertaining and fun, but also conveys this really important message to the kids,” said Assistant Children’s Librarian Rachel Smythe of the Wilbraham Public Library.

At the end of the trail, firefighters gave demonstrations on their equipment and answered questions about fire safety.